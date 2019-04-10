Menu
SCHOOL MEMORIES: David Pham while at school at Emmaus College.
Funeral for teen found in car announced

10th Apr 2019 10:54 AM

THE funeral for the Rockhampton teenager who was found dead in his car near Gladstone last week will be held this Saturday at a Berserker church.

Details of the funeral Phuc Thien Hoang (David) Pham were released by his former high school Emmaus College this morning.

The 18-year-old's body was discovered in the back seat of a white Subaru SUV on Brendonna Rd, Burua last Wednesday after member of the public alerted local police to the car, which was described as a 'suspect vehicle'.

A spokesperson for Emmaus College offered their condolences to the Pham family, saying "David was a good man.”

When news of his tragic death broke, the community was shocked and devastated by the loss.

David's funeral will this Saturday, April 13 at 8.30am at St Mary's Church in Berserker.

Queensland Police have confirmed the investigation into Mr Pham's death are still ongoing.

