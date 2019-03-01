Menu
Dr John Herron, a respected surgeon, AMA head, Aboriginal Affairs Minister and ambassador to Ireland has been farewelled at St Stephens Cathedral.
Politics

‘Humble, proud’ former Minister farewelled

by Michael Madigan
1st Mar 2019 11:32 AM
THOUSANDS of people have crowded into St Stephen's Cathedral in central Brisbane in a service of thanksgiving for the life of former federal Indigenous Affairs Minister John Joseph Herron, AO.

Representatives from every tier of government from the Prime Minister's office down, and including both state and federal vice regals representatives, have gathered for the State Funeral for the former senator who died on February 25 aged 86.

In the Homily delivered by Father Anthony Mellor, Dr Herron who served in Canberra for more than a decade and was Minister for Indigenous Affairs from 1996 until 2001, was described as a dedicated servant of the public good.

Father Mellor said Dr Herron had always regarded his marriage to wife Jannette has his greatest achievement, along with their large family which had provided the couple with 24 grandchildren.

But as a surgeon, politician and Ambassador, (to Ireland and the Holy See) Dr Herron was also dedicated to improving the lives of others through public service, Father Mellor said.

"He was both humble and proud of the civic life,'' Father Mellor said.

Father Mellor said there were inevitable mistakes made by those in public life.

But in the case of Dr Herron, none of them could be attributed "bad faith or malevolence.''

