Funeral to honour life of beloved mother Karen Gilliland

KAREN Gilliland will be laid to rest on Tuesday, July 7 at St Joseph’s Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.

Karen Gilliland, nee Cranston, age 42, was allegedly killed on Tuesday June 23, 2020.

Relatives and friends have been respectfully invited to her funeral which begins at 10.30am.

It has been requested instead of flowers, to donate to Karen’s children at their Go Fund Me page which can be found here.

Karen Gilliland and her three children.

Karen will be buried at the Memorial Gardens next to her son, Thomas, who passed away in hospital three weeks after birth.

A wake will be held at the Bluebird United Sports Club, Norman Gardens afterwards.

Karen has been remembered as a much loved and adored mother of Thomas (dec), Saul, Lara, and Jade.

She was a loving daughter of Geoff and Cheryl and much loved sister of Bryan.

Sadly missed by work colleagues and many, many friends.

Due to the extent of her injuries in the alleged stabbing murder, her body had to be taken to Brisbane for specialist forensic examination and returned to Rockhampton on Tuesday.