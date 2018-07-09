Menu
SAD PASSING: Former Rockhampton Hospital Matron, Norma West seated at the Heritage Village's Hospital Museum matrons desk in 2013.
Funeral today for nursing icon Norma West

Leighton Smith
9th Jul 2018 12:11 PM
A LARGE turnout was expected today to honour the life of an icon of Central Queensland nursing, Norma West.

Ms West passed away on Wednesday, July 4, aged 84 years.

During her dedicated nursing career, Ms West went from matron to nursing superintendent to director of nursing and finally executive director of nursing, a role she remained in at the Rockhampton Base Hospital for 30 years.

She was also the former president of the award-winning Australian Country Hospital Heritage Association's museum at Rockhampton Heritage Village.

An obituary will be published by The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday.

Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend a service held in St Luke's Anglican Church this morning from 11am.

