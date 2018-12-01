Driver who left dead baby on roof ‘shattered’

A FUNERAL vehicle driver who left the body of a baby on the roof of his van and drove off says he is "absolutely shattered'' by the incident.

The infant's corpse was found on the roadside by workers on the Sunshine Coast after falling from the moving vehicle while being taken from Rockhampton to a morgue in Brisbane.

Dead baby left on road

Richard Bertrand and another driver had transferred bodies between vehicles bound for different locations during a stop at Eumundi on Wednesday, and he didn't realise the baby was missing until he arrived in Brisbane.

"I feel absolutely shattered, and my thoughts go out to the family involved," he said last night.

"I'm totally embarrassed by the whole situation. It has knocked me around, of course it has."

The baby's family was notified by Queensland Health officials and were yesterday too distraught to comment.

Queensland Health has suspended the licence of Mr Bertrand's firm, Queensland Funeral Transfers, while an investigation is carried out.

"This is an incredibly distressing incident," a spokesman said.

"We have spoken with the family to explain what happened, to support them and to apologise.

"Queensland Health has already begun a process to fully investigate the contractor's actions so nothing like this ever happens again.

"We have suspended use of the contracted service while the matter is investigated."

The baby was found by shocked road workers in the early hours of Thursday morning, and officers from the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch went to the scene. Charges are not expected to be laid.

Mr Bertrand, who lives in Gracemere near Rockhampton, said he was under strain on Wednesday as his home town was being evacuated due to bushfires.

"Wednesday was a very traumatic day for everyone concerned in Gracemere," he said. "Having all my family and home and business there.

"I was under a lot of pressure that day and I made a horrible mistake later on.

"I was receiving a lot of calls (about home and) had to pull up a lot of times," he said.

Detective Darrin Shadlow, of Rockhampton police, said all pathology was being sent to the John Tonge Centre in Brisbane as Rockhampton's pathologist was on sick leave.

Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki, an advocate for tighter regulation of the funeral industry, said the incident highlighted the need for tighter rules.

"Words fail me," Mr Janetzki said. "There needs to be a thorough and complete investigation into these practices.

"The entire system which deals with deceased in Queensland has to be urgently reviewed.

"My heart goes out to the family, who have suffered so much already."