Funky new Cap Coast business a must-visit

COFFEE AS WELL: The boys at the Hippie Garage stock a huge range and can even make a nice coffee

THE Hippie Garage opened its doors last week in a flourish of enthusiasm and eagerness to make its mark on the Capricorn Coast after two years of planning.

Business owners Brian Zemek and Calum Pearce said they are thrilled to come back to Calum's home town and create a business that works in with others rather than in competition.

The pair have operated numerous businesses over the years, including establishing the Hippie Garage in Tiaro eight years ago.

Brian said they have sold off their other business interests and plan to make the Yeppoon Hippie Garage their sole focus.

"Calum started the 'Hippy Garage' eight years ago, selling seconds at the markets and the concept became a full-blown business due to demand for the stock we carry,” he said.

"We are a little unique, we have some of our stock produced in Indonesia and bring other stock in directly from India.

"We use recycled paper rather than plastic bags and are passionate about bringing another element of trade to the retail sector on the Capricorn Coast.”

Calum said the duo want to work with other businesses and the community to make the Capricorn Coast a must-visit destination.

"I love this area, it is my home town and I am very happy to be back home closer to my family,” Calum said.

"The region has a lot to offer with a beautiful environment and friendly locals.

"We have already begun a couple of fun ways to introduce the business to the community, we have been hiding coloured rocks around town with discounts and giveaways for people to find. We let everyone on our Facebook site know the hunt is on.”

The Hippie Garage stocks clothing, homewares and makes an awesome cup of coffee.

Brian and Calum will progressively introduce work by local artists into the business and offer regular specials, including discount coffee for Central Business District workers.