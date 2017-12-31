Funnel-web ruled out in Rocky spider bite case

1.15PM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesperson has confirmed a man was bitten by a spider, but said the species remained unknown.

Initial reports suggested it could have been a funnel-web spider, however the spokesperson said this was not the case.

They said a 36-year-old man was bitten and had some localised pain, but was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a "very stable” condition.

12PM: A 25-YEAR-OLD man is being taken to hospital after a suspected spider bite at a home in North Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggested he may have been bitten by a funnel-web spider.

Reports from the scene in Park Avenue indicate the man did have a reaction to a bite of some sort and he has been treated at the scene.

He is being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Australian funnel-web spiders are potentially deadly, but no fatalities have occurred since the introduction of modern first-aid techniques.