Funtastic Cruises offers slice of paradise for CQ women

The first Women's Retreat group on Great Keppel Island in October. Australita

WHEN Ita Sypniewska moved from Warsaw, Poland to Australia, she didn't know what to expect.

But when she first stepped on the sandy shores of her new home, she was captivated by the beauty and accessibility of the country's abundant nature.

The videographer began working as a hostess for Funtastic Cruises and after spending time exploring the Capricorn Coast, thought up an idea to showcase one of the region's jewels - Great Keppel Island.

After going to a meditation and wellness retreats in India and Melbourne, she decided to bring something similar to Central Queensland.

The idea was to host a women's retreat, complete with cruising on a catamaran to the island, guided meditation, yoga, connecting with nature and femininity.

"I wanted to create something of my own, which would be gathering women,” Ms Sypniewska said.

"When women get together there's a secret circle that happens and I also wanted to do something for ladies to help them relax and enjoy the island.

"It's about reconnecting with yourself. Everybody is on a different path and are looking for something else so this is a huge return to yourself and nature.

"It's something that's completely different. I don't think there's a lot here for a women's retreat.”

Ms Sypniewska said she also hopes to create a men's retreat and invite locals on board to do workshops.

Ita and her partner Rod Surveson are running Women's Retreats as part of Funtastic Cruises. Australita

She also hopes to connect with additional local businesses for future retreats.

"I think it's just beautiful to gather all the people that can contribute and make this more of a community event,” she said.

"I was just want to reach out to all the people who want to add anything to the day, whether it's things like organic tea, essential oils, good soaps, food, protein balls, or healthy cakes.

Funtastic Cruises' Women's Retreat is teaming up with High Valley Dawn Permaculture Farm to provide organic vegetarian food on the day.

"We will do yoga on the beach, have a wonder around the island and enjoy a day of unwinding, relaxing and connecting with nature,” Ms Sypniewska said.

"We'll be getting away from everybody and everything which is what you nee sometimes.”

After the first successful run of the retreat on October 6, Ms Sypniewska was encouraged to bring back the retreat for another two days this year.

"The women were just so happy at the end of it and so relaxed,” she said.

"For some of them, it was the first time they'd done yoga.

"Some were hesitant about not eating meat on the day but they tried the food and loved it.

"It was something different and they felt rewarded that they'd done something good for themselves.”

The next retreat will be November 25 and the following will be December 1.

There are still spots available for both at $175 per ticket.

To book a spot on one of these retreats call 0420 819 901 or e-mail ita.sypniewska@gmail.com.