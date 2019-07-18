Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Furious Micallef slams ABC ‘idiots’

by Staff reporter
18th Jul 2019 7:38 AM

 

MAD As Hell presenter Shaun Micallef has joined fuming fans on Twitter, slamming ABC programming for mistakenly airing the wrong episode this week.

The program airs on ABC from 8.30pm-9pm Wednesday, but fans were left disappointed when they tuned in to be met with a repeat of last week's episode.

A fresh episode had been recorded on Tuesday.

"What's with the repeat? I have no life and have been looking forward to this for a week!!!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

 

Another fan suggested it could be Micallef's "way of checking if we're paying attention."

 

 

 

Micallef clearly was. He blasted ABC's programming in his own fiery tweets.

"My wife is ringing the ABC switchboard. I rang ITV. Hopefully we'll at least get the right one up on iview. It's a good episode too. Nice and topical. Maybe they'll play it next week. #madashelltv #idiots," he joked.

"Trying to get the correct episode up on iview now so you can switch over. Tried ringing the switchboard but Peter Dutton answered so I hung up. #madashelltv #wrongepisodegate."

 

 

 

 

After the episode aired Micallef told fans he'd been in contact with the ABC:

"I've just heard from the ABC and they've just confirmed that they're playing the wrong episode. Thank God. I thought I was going crazy …"

 

 

 

The ABC has been contacted for comment. It's understood the correct episode will appear on ABC iview.

ITV Studios Australia produces the show, CEO David Mott told TV Tonight ABC was investigating the stuff up.

"Meanwhile we're enjoying a lovely encore of last week's episode," he said.

"I look forward to seeing the new one soon."

More Stories

abc mad as hell shaun micallef tv

Top Stories

    Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

    premium_icon Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

    News He was in the front passenger seat of a car travelling on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

    Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    premium_icon Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    News "Hamish is one angel that we all need to stay with us."

    Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    premium_icon Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    News Changes to happen to music attraction within the coming months

    Murder link to 500g marijuana possession

    premium_icon Murder link to 500g marijuana possession

    Crime Police found marijuana during raid of Rockhampton residence