Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Furniture deal gone wrong after woman sells to museum

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Jul 2019 2:00 AM
A WOMAN claims she had a deal with the owner of some furniture in a rental property that she would be able to keep it.

However, she sold a piece to the Mount Morgan Historical Museum for $200 and the original owner took it back.

Sandra Louise Graham, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of dishonestly gaining money.

Police prosecutor Constable David Longhurst said Graham approached the museum to sell the furniture for which she received $200 on August 28, 2017.

He said a man contacted the museum the next month, saying he was the original owner and he was arranging to collect his furniture after it had been removed from his rental property without his permission.

Constable Longhurst said there was no stealing complaint laid by the original owner to police.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Graham had a deal with the furniture owner whereby she could keep some of the furniture in the rental property.

She said the owner had reneged on that.

Graham was ordered to pay $200 compensation and a $500 fine.

Convictions were recorded.

