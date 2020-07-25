Furniture maker caught with drugs

Methamphetamines, liked that pictured, were found at a Cooee Bay residence.

Methamphetamines, liked that pictured, were found at a Cooee Bay residence.

WHEN police executed a search warrant at a Cooee Bay house they found Jake Thomas Louis in a downstairs bedroom.

That wasn’t all they found.

Also in the room were several used water pipes, a clipseal bag containing 20g of cannabis and another with 1.5g of methamphetamines in it, as well as a container with one gram of marijuana.

Louis, 27, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to drugs possession and utensils charges.

The court heard that Louis, a furniture maker, had no criminal history and he had since stopped taking methamphetamines.

It was told he had also taken steps to stop using cannabis.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Louis $750.