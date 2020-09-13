Furry visitor helps students learn about pest management

Specially trained detection dog Rocky and his handler, Tom Garrett from SQ Landscapes (left) and Councillor Andrea Friend (right) with Emu Park State School students, are pictured following the fox dog detection display. Picture: Contributed

EMU Park State School students received a special visit from a furry visitor this week.

Specially trained fox detection dog Rocky visited the school to help raise awareness about pest animals and Livingstone Shire Council’s pest management strategies.

Councillor Andrea Friend said the students were fascinated by the dog’s skills and learnt about the importance of pest management in the shire.

“They were able to interact with the dog by giving it a piece of material with a pest’s scent and hiding it in various locations throughout the school grounds for the dog to find,” she said.

“The fox detection dog display was an effective example of raising awareness and providing education to our community’s younger generation. The display not only raised the importance of pest management, it also highlights the impacts pests can have on our beautiful natural environment.

“These impacts can lead to reduced populations of native species, a decline in the quality and quantity of their habitats, and ultimately the extinction of some native species.

“We live in a region that has a diverse landscape of beaches, bushland, open spaces, and rainforest. It is important for residents to be aware of the types of pests that may inhabit their localities.”

Tips for pest management: