Further public area closures

Ted, Lila, Mabel and Finbar Stanfield with Florence, Sadie and Louise Hinton at the Cedric Archer park in Gracemere

Rockhampton Regional Council has today closed public wet play areas and BBQs as part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus situation.

Signage will also be installed at playgrounds encouraging people not to use the equipment.

Affected areas include Riverside Precinct water jets and waterfall, Cedric Archer Park wet play area, Kershaw Gardens wet play area, all public BBQs and all playgrounds.

It is impractical for playgrounds and play equipment to be fenced off, but Council is advising the public that nobody should be using or touching this equipment.

Other public wet play areas which are inside the grounds of public pools are already closed.