Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager, known only as Destiny, posted images of her birthday gift only to receive backlash online.
A teenager, known only as Destiny, posted images of her birthday gift only to receive backlash online.
News

Fury over mum’s birthday gift to daughter

28th Mar 2018 2:52 PM

A TEENAGER is copping it on social media for uploading photos of her lavish Sweet 16 birthday gift from her mother on Twitter.

The teen, identified on Twitter and Instagram only as "Destiny" and who is believed to live in Louisiana in the United States, posted a thank you to her mum on Twitter for her birthday present - a white Range Rover - only to spark a flood of comments online.

Twitter users replied calling the girl "spoiled" and saying she represented a generation of young people who don't understand the need to work hard in order to earn rewards.

Destiny replied saying she "hates negative people" and was "living my best life".

"I let whoever think whatever, imma just keep getting better," she wrote.

 

 

The vehicle is said to cost approximately AU$90,000. News.com.au has contacted Destiny for comment.

birthday editors picks gift range rover sixteen
'Completely selfish' pregnant mum busted using drugs

'Completely selfish' pregnant mum busted using drugs

Crime When the magistrate told a heavily pregnant Kellie Marie Judd to 'stop using drugs', she had some shocking words for him.

GALLERY: Incredible transformation of 88-year-old Rocky home

GALLERY: Incredible transformation of 88-year-old Rocky home

Property Exquisite home unrecognisable after three years of renos.

Tradie survives high-voltage surge as dozer hits wires

Tradie survives high-voltage surge as dozer hits wires

News His mates revived him three times before the ambulance arrived

School holiday guide: 18 activities in Rocky and surrounds

School holiday guide: 18 activities in Rocky and surrounds

Entertainment Arts and craft at the movies, Heritage Village, library activities..

  • 29th Mar 2018 12:11 PM

Local Partners