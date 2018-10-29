Fury over nursing home killer's double barrelled appeal

DEVASTATED: Marie Darragh and her daughter Charli Darragh at St Andrews nursing home in Ballina.

CHARLI Darragh is "wild" with anger about her mum's killer launching an appeal over both her murder conviction and 36-year jail sentence.

Megan Haines was jailed for a minimum 27 years in December last year, after a Supreme Court jury found her guilty of the murder of Marie Darragh, 82, and Isabella Spencer, 77, at Ballina's St Andrew's Village nursing home in May 2014.

"That is 13 and a half years for murdering my beautiful mother and 13 and a half years for murdering my mum's good friend Izzie," Ms Darragh said.

South African born Haines, now 50, has never admitted her guilt, despite compelling evidence including her chequered past as a nurse - she was suspended from the profession for abusive behaviour - and once telling a boyfriend it was "easy" to kill someone without a trace by using insulin.

"At the end of the day she did it. She pumped 150mls of insulin into my mother's body," Ms Darragh said.

Haines appeal put to the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Friday argues that trial judge Justice Peter Garling's summing up was unfair to the defence, that legal errors were made, and that barrister Troy Edwards failed to take certain steps to protect Haines' interests.

Ms Darragh said she had read through all the transcripts and she believed there was "no way" Haines' barrister Troy Edwards failed to do his job, nor was Justice Garling's sentence unduly harsh.

"The boy in Newcastle got 40 years," Darragh said referring to Garry Steven Davis who in October 2013 killed two aged care residents in Wallsend with insulin injections and attempted the murder of a third.

Ms Darragh said since she shared news of the appeal on social media she had been inundated with messages of support, and equal disgust.

She said if Haines' appeal was allowed to proceed, she dreaded the thought of "sitting there and listening to her lies all over again" in a court room.

The shocking double murder has shone a spotlight on the more widespread phenomenon of aged care abuse.

Three days after her mother's death Ms Darragh launched the Angels of the Elderly Foundation which has campaigned to expose abuse and bring more care into the system.

She now has "1500 whistle blowers" reporting to her about conditions inside nursing homes across the country, and was at the forefront of calls for a Royal Commission into the industry announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September.

Her ultimate goal now is to have CCTV cameras installed in every nursing home. She is also writing a book about the murders and their repercussions, called Thy Evil Angel.

The court's decision on Haines' appeal will be delivered on a future date.