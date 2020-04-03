Fury over Woolies box ‘rip-off’

A shopper shared the contents of the box and was less than impressed by what it contained. Picture: Facebook

It's being offered as a solution to those in self-isolation and the elderly, however, not everyone has been impressed by Woolworths' new $80 Basics Box.

The supermarket giant launched the package earlier this week as a way to get food out quickly to those in need as panic buying continues to see shelves stripped of stock.

In a post shared to the Budgeting, Food, Savings Ideas, Life Help Australia Facebook group one woman shared a photo of the box's contents, writing: "Apparently this is what you get in the $80 Woolworths Basics Box.

"(No, I didn't purchase it.) Thoughts? I personally think it's absolutely ridiculous."

The photo soon attracted hundreds of comments with plenty of debate over whether the box was worth its $80 price tag.

"Wow. Not even bread?" one person wrote, while another claimed it was "overpriced for what you get".

"Does seem a bit of a rip-off for the price tag, is there some items missing?" one person commented.

"I would also factor in the cost of delivery which is being provided by Aus Post and the employee at the grocery store packing it too.""

However others argued the box was "better than nothing" and the point of it was to provide "non-perishable staples" to the vulnerable.

"Omg I'm pretty disappointed in some people, the supermarket has employed people to get these boxes out to the most vulnerable," another commented.

The box has been made to ensure people can still get essential items as panic buyers continue to strip shelves. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"At least they are being proactive. Look at the cost of item, postage and cost of running it. If you don't need them, don't purchase it's that simple."

In response Woolworths told news.com.au it had developed the Basics Box to "meet an essential community need" and the supermarket "will be making no profit from it".

"While it's a far cry from a fully customised home delivery, it's a good value offer covering the basics," the spokesman said.

"The price includes delivery to the door and helps cover costs associated with the picking, packing and transport of goods.

"By streamlining the mix of products and partnering with Australia Post and DHL, we're able to get more food to more vulnerable customers much faster.

"We continue to work hard behind the scenes to ramp up our home delivery capacity for the benefit of Priority Assist customers."

Woolworths has teamed up with Australia Post and DHL who will pack and send the boxes direct to those in need. Picture: Toby Zerna

BOX TO 'SERVICE THOSE IN SELF-ISOLATION'

Woolworths announced its Basics Box earlier this week for those struggling to get their hands on essential groceries.

The $80 box includes contactless doorstep delivery by Australia Post within an estimated time of two to five business days of order.

Customers can't switch, change or choose items within the box, with Woolies explaining that streamlining the picking process is part of ensuring customers get the essential items as quickly as possible.

"We understand many of our older or more vulnerable customers will be anxious about their food and grocery needs in the weeks ahead," Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said.

"Going to the supermarket is a key part of everyday life for many of them, and some will have never even considered ordering groceries online before.

"We're working at pace to reshape our business, and thanks to the support of the likes of Australia Post and DHL, we will be able to better service those in self-isolation."

