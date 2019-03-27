Future CQ forum delivers passion about our region's future

There's plenty of excitement about what our future holds in Central Queensland.

PASSION, insight and vision.

There were truckloads of this mixture pouring into the lively presentations at our Future CQ Forums in Yeppoon and Rockhampton last week.

Two expert panels, brought together by The Morning Bulletin using data provided by demographer Bernard Salt, explored the opportunities and challenges that lie before us courtesy of strong population growth coming in the next decade.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, dynamic businesswoman Karla McPhail, CQUniversity economist John Rolfe, Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, CQUniversity's new Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp, successful CQ businessman Grant Cassidy and former Beef CEO now Great Western Hotel boss Denis Cox provided diverse and compelling commentary.

One theme to cut through the discussion was the need for our leaders to cast aside petty politics aside and work together for the greater good of the region.

There was also discussion on how Livingstone Shire was placed to cope with a predicted 22 per cent population surge over the next decade.

There was enthusiasm for the big infrastructure projects looming for the region (Rookwood Weir, Rockhampton's third bridge and the South Rockhampton levee, but caution for the rise and fall nature of those types of "sugar hits”).

Both panels were excited about the potential for tourism growth in Central Queensland.

There was also advice for small business owners on how to prepare for growth.

Over the next four weeks we will roll out a series of special Future CQ features covering key points in the presentations as we develop a Future CQ campaign to build the best possible future for our region.

As always, you can let us know what you think by getting in touch at tmbully@capnews.com.au.

Frazer Pearce

Editor