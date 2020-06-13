Future is bright for CQ thanks to the Valeria coal mine

PROJECT PROGRESSING: Glencore is looking forward to realising their Valeria Coal Project which would be situated near Emerald in the Bowen Basin.

GLENCORE’S Valeria Mine promises to secure Central Queensland’s economic prosperity and employment for thousands of workers over the coming decades.

More details have emerged about the significant Bowen Basin mining project after it was declared to be a coordinated project by Queensland’s independent Coordinator-General, requiring a rigorous impact assessment involving whole-of-government coordination.

Intended to be located 27 km northwest of Emerald, the project area contains roughly equal quantities thermal and steel-making metallurgical coal resources.

Once completed, Glencore anticipates it would produce up to 20 million tonnes of coal per annum over 35 years.

Speaking at the Rockhampton Riverside precinct, Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher, flanked by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke, explained how CQ businesses and workers would be the main beneficiaries of the project.

MINE ANNOUNCEMENT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke were pleased to reveal more details on Glencore's ambitious Valeria coal mine project.

“This $1.5 billion project will deliver opportunities for construction jobs, up to 1400 jobs during construction, and up to 950 jobs in operations,” Mr Butcher said.

“The best part of this mine going forward is that it will look for local workers and local contactors and places like Rockhampton and Central Queensland will certainly be sharing a piece of the large pie.”

The Minister revealed the project was still in its infancy in the approvals process and Glencore would now compile its Environmental Impact Statement and start developing its plans for the mine.

After the approval process was successfully completed, Mr Butcher anticipated construction would start in 2024 and operations would commence by 2026.

Given the mine’s 35 year age span, Mr Butcher said it had the potential to create long term benefits for CQ.

The Valeria Project would see an open cut coal mine producing metallurgical and thermal coal situated approximately 27 km north-west of Emerald.

“With this mine going ahead, the long term opportunities for maintenance work on these projects will flow into these communities,” he said.

“We want to see trucks, tyres and fuel and all of those other things that we can deliver for this project coming from Central Queensland.”

Ms Lauga and Mr O’Rourke were also upbeat about the positive benefits the project would bring to the region.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry welcomed the employment opportunities saying the mining industry was proving once again how essential it was to the CQ economy and the state’s wealth.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan welcomed the progress but urged the Queensland Government to get on and approve more immediate mining projects like the Acland Mine, which could start creating jobs soon.

He claimed the government was held to ransom by green activists in the courts.

Last year, Glencore’s coal operations contributed more than $4 billion to the Queensland economy, including ongoing investment in existing mines, payment of royalties, community programs and spend on goods and services from predominantly regional Queensland suppliers.

Mr Ian Cribb, Chief Operating Officer for Glencore’s Coal Assets in Australia, said Glencore had been successfully operating coal mines for more than 17 years in CQ, which had a proud history of supporting Queensland mining and mine workers.

Senator Matt Canavan with Stanwell Power Station - near Rockhampton -Picture By Steve Vit

“Our Australian coal operations will continue to produce the high quality coal required to meet expected levels of global steel production and energy demand in Asia,” Mr Cribb said.

“In Queensland, coal continues to be an important driver of the economy as a source of jobs, royalties, reliable energy and support for local businesses both in the city and the bush,” he said.

The Valeria Coal project will replace production from other Glencore coal operations as they come to the end of their mine lives, including Clermont coal mine, and will be managed in line with Glencore’s global climate change commitments.

The Queensland Resources Council welcomed the Queensland Government’s designation of the proposed $1.5 billion Valeria coal mine as a coordinated project.

QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the project offered 1400 construction jobs and 950 ongoing jobs once operational.

“Queensland needs these jobs more than ever,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“The announcement means the Valeria project will start the comprehensive assessment process as a coordinated project through the Office of the Coordinator-General.

“It is projects like these that create thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investment, exports and royalties.”

Last financial year, the resources sector supported 372,000 jobs and generated $74 billion in economic activity, $61 billion in exports and more than $5 billion in royalties that the Queensland Government could reinvest on behalf of all Queenslanders in services and infrastructure.