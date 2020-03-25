Menu
Future of 2020 Rockynats officially announced

vanessa jarrett
25th Mar 2020 6:38 PM
IT IS the event everyone has been holding their breath for and now it is official - the 2020 Rockynats event has been postponed.

The Rare Spares Rockynats event was scheduled for June and due to coronavirus, it has now been put on hold.

The new date is to be advised at this stage.

“It’s sad, but that’s the world at the moment,” a Facebook post by organisers read.

“Moving a massive event like Rockynats is a big undertaking, and the team’s been working on it non-stop for the last 10 days.

“It’s a brand new citywide car and bike festival with a lot of moving parts like has never been seen before, and there’s a heap of people to consult with, so a lot of work to do.”

The postponed event will have some “new and cool ­elements”, organisers said.

Information around transferring tickets and entries and how to get refunds will be made public soon.

“In that, the team is still not able to respond to individual messages just yet,” the post read.

“As we said before, we want to make sure all the information we give you is as accurate as possible.

“Thanks heaps for your patience and understanding! In the meantime, keep ­working on your cars, keep being kind to each other, and keep healthy.”

This comes after the news Rockhampton Show was cancelled, along with many other events include Pop Up Polo, race days and commnity events.

Rockhampton Regional Council has cancelled all of its events for the remainder of March as well as April and May.

Anzac Day services have also been cancelled.

