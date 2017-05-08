Future of CQ Leagues Club known by month's end

The CQ Leagues Club has closed until further notice.

THE future of CQ Leagues Club could be decided by the end of the month with a number of suitors in the mix.

The club, formerly known as Brothers Leagues Club, went into receivership and closed in early January.

Offers to purchase closed on April 29 after being extended for over a month.

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants manager Michael Beck confirmed the interest was genuine.

"The negotiations are still under way and there is not much more I can add to that,” Mr Beck said.

"Several parties have made offers expressing interest and hopefully we will know a little more in the next few weeks.

"The future will be much more certain then.”

Mr Beck did not disclose whether the interested parties were locals or from interstate.

The club reportedly employed 25 staff before going into receivership.

There is no word whether the facility and clubhouse on Lion Creek Road would remain the same.

The property was marketed as a modern single level sports club situated on 6,402m2 crown lease site with the sale including 80 gaming machines and entitlements, multiple bar and dining options, a commercial kitchen, KENO, TAB, bingo, gaming area and function rooms.