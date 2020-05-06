Future of gardening opens in Allenstown

Tucked away down a side street in Allenstown is Rockhampton’s newest hobby store which promotes the ultimate in futuristic gardening.

Central Queensland Hydroponics is the lovechild of Thomas Murray, who is passionate about all things gadget-y, and his wife Samantha, an orchid and bonsai gardener who has qualifications in horticulture.

The busy parents of four children aged 10 months to eight years started a similar shop in their home town of Gladstone more than two years ago which attracts clients from all over Central Queensland.

“We thought this would be a good time to start up a little shop in Rockhampton to showcase our range of nutrients and growing systems,” Mr Murray said.

“We’ll open the Allen St shop Wednesdays through Saturdays for now, and Tuesdays through Fridays in Gladstone.”

The shop stocks many Australian-made nutrients along its eastern wall, and a fully lit growing tent set up opposite.

The centre aisle is stacked with pallets of clay pearls, coconut husk and other soilless growing medium.

Mr Murray predicts the table-top growing systems will prove a big hit with people who want to grow multiple crops, such as bok choi and strawberry, in a confined space without the threat of weeds.

“With the right nutrient mix and a bubbler to get oxygen to the roots, you only need to check it every seven to 10 days,” he said.

“And being able to raise it to any level makes it ideal for the elderly or anyone with mobility issues.”