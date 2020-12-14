Future of Kern Arcade Markets revealed amid closures

Co-ordinator of the Kern Arcade Markets for 22 years, Madonna McMullen and her daughter are familiar faces to the Rockhampton locals who visit the weekly markets under the Bolsover St carpark in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Like other business operators, she was shocked to learn The Arcade would close in the New Year, and confirmed the Arcade markets will face the same fate.

She said all her stallholders were concerned by the rumours about when they would close, and she would learn tomorrow the market’s final date in its current location.

“Clark has been such a wonderful landlord and the Cooper family has always done the best for me and my stall holders,” she said.

The market was due to close for three weeks following its December 20 event for a Christmas break.

Determined to stay positive, Ms McMullen has already identified two alternative venues for the Sunday markets with a third possibility “in the pipeline”.

“We’re going on to bigger and brighter things,” she said.