Future of new CBD high rise apartment revealed

The complex has one, two and three bedroom configurations.

The complex has one, two and three bedroom configurations.

A MAJOR development in Rockhampton’s CBD has been granted an extension on its permit.

The 10 storey “Loft On The Lane” development was granted a four-year extension on its development application by Rockhampton Regional Council last week.

The new extension date is until 2024.

The project was first touted in 2017, with two-bedroom apartments starting at $315,000.

Rockhampton's new high rise, Loft On The Lane was marketed to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

READ HERE: ROCKY’S LATEST HIGH RISE OPEN CBD LIVING TO NEW MARKET

The development is on the corner East Ln and Archer St, at the old CWA site.

When the project was first approved, it was aimed at young professionals, singles, couples, first-home buyers and retirees.

There would be eight storeys of accommodation and two levels for parking, along with a coffee shop in a private rooftop terrace.

Floor plans of the units at Loft On The Lane.

The approved plans have 15 one-bedroom units, eight-two bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

Behind the project is Griffin Builders, which was established in 1990 and has been behind a number of Rockhampton riverfront apartment buildings.

The CQ-based company constructed Southbank on Victoria, a 10-storey building on Victoria Pde on the Rockhampton riverbank in December 2014.

The firm also built residential blocks, Fitzroy Waterfront Apartments in 2005 and The Rocks Apartments in 2006.

The Edge Apartments, a motel, restaurant and unit complex, was built and completed by the company in 2009.

In Yeppoon, it built Echelon Apartments in recent years.

READ HERE: MORE HIGH-END UNITS PLANNED ALONG FITZROY RIVER

There is plans for a rooftop terrace cafe.

Further permits for operational, building, plumbing and drainage works will need to be obtained before construction of the new development.

Plans were first submitted to council in December 2015.

The extension is until August 12, 2024 for 31 units and a food and drink outlet.