Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The complex has one, two and three bedroom configurations.
The complex has one, two and three bedroom configurations.
News

Future of new CBD high rise apartment revealed

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
4th Aug 2020 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR development in Rockhampton’s CBD has been granted an extension on its permit.

The 10 storey “Loft On The Lane” development was granted a four-year extension on its development application by Rockhampton Regional Council last week.

The new extension date is until 2024.

The project was first touted in 2017, with two-bedroom apartments starting at $315,000.

Rockhampton's new high rise, Loft On The Lane was marketed to open up inner city living to a whole new market.
Rockhampton's new high rise, Loft On The Lane was marketed to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

READ HERE: ROCKY’S LATEST HIGH RISE OPEN CBD LIVING TO NEW MARKET

The development is on the corner East Ln and Archer St, at the old CWA site.

When the project was first approved, it was aimed at young professionals, singles, couples, first-home buyers and retirees.

There would be eight storeys of accommodation and two levels for parking, along with a coffee shop in a private rooftop terrace.

Floor plans of the units at Loft On The Lane.
Floor plans of the units at Loft On The Lane.

The approved plans have 15 one-bedroom units, eight-two bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

Behind the project is Griffin Builders, which was established in 1990 and has been behind a number of Rockhampton riverfront apartment buildings.

The CQ-based company constructed Southbank on Victoria, a 10-storey building on Victoria Pde on the Rockhampton riverbank in December 2014.

The firm also built residential blocks, Fitzroy Waterfront Apartments in 2005 and The Rocks Apartments in 2006.

The Edge Apartments, a motel, restaurant and unit complex, was built and completed by the company in 2009.

In Yeppoon, it built Echelon Apartments in recent years.

READ HERE: MORE HIGH-END UNITS PLANNED ALONG FITZROY RIVER

There is plans for a rooftop terrace cafe.
There is plans for a rooftop terrace cafe.

Further permits for operational, building, plumbing and drainage works will need to be obtained before construction of the new development.

Plans were first submitted to council in December 2015.

The extension is until August 12, 2024 for 31 units and a food and drink outlet.

griffin builders rockhampton cbd rockhampton riverbank rockhampton riverbank development tmbdevelopment tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: 41 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 41 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Grieving father’s heartbreak inspires pledge

        premium_icon Grieving father’s heartbreak inspires pledge

        Community Emily Barnett’s devastated father has broken his silence

        COVID-19 Five Rocks camper fronts court

        premium_icon COVID-19 Five Rocks camper fronts court

        News He drove one of 14 vehicles belonging to campers found by police in Byfield...