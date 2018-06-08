Future of Rocky Target uncertain

TARGET has refused to offer any guarantees that its Rockhampton store will survive a nationwide cull to reduce its floorspace by about a fifth.

TARGET has refused to offer any guarantees that its Rockhampton store will survive a nationwide cull to reduce its floorspace by about a fifth. Contributed

TARGET has refused to offer any guarantees that its Rockhampton store will survive a nationwide cull to reduce its floorspace by about a fifth.

Owner Wesfarmers is scaling back its struggling Target business, confirming it will cut the size or number of stores in the chain to achieve a 20 per cent overall reduction.

Target Shopper: 'I think we would miss it if it was to shut'

While not singling out specific stores, apart from Highpoint in suburban Melbourne, which will be downsized, Wesfarmers department stores chief executive Guy Russo said the reduction would occur gradually over the next five years.

He said staff at closing Target stores could be moved to one of Wesfarmers' other brands, such as Kmart or Officeworks, but acknowledged this was not always possible in regional towns.

"Where it's a little sadder is when it's in the country town and there is no other retailer,” Mr Russo told investors in Sydney.

Rockhampton is well serviced with competing Wesfarmers businesses, with Kmart at the Stockland Shopping Centre and Officeworks in Kent St.

A Target spokeswoman would not offer any guarantees on the future of the Rocky store.

"It is business as usual for Target and all stakeholders will be communicated with well in advance of any planned change to Target's store network,” she said.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with the communities where we operate and remain committed to providing our customers fashion that excites and quality that endures.

"As always, and with great respect, our team members will be communicated with first if there are any planned changes to our stores.”

In contrast, Wesfarmers plans to open between eight and 10 new Kmart stores in Australia and New Zealand annually and explore opportunities abroad.

Kmart managing director Ian Bailey said the brand was keen to sell in overseas markets, adding that a small-scale test-and-learn approach was the way forward.

"We do all this work to design and make products for Australia and New Zealand and then we pitch them against the world-class retailers who are offering their products all over the world,” he said.

"So if you look at the numbers, why wouldn't you, you'd be almost crazy not to.

"How big is the prize? Well, the world is enormous.”

Mr Bailey said countries such as Thailand and Indonesia were markets experiencing a huge expansion in the middle class seeking more aspirational products.

Target has a store network of 305 stores nationwide.