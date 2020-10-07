Menu
The existing Cotton On store at Stockland Rockhampton.
Fashion & Beauty

Future of Stockland Rockhampton’s Cotton On store revealed

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 10:09 AM
THE MORNING Bulletin exclusively announced last week the Cotton On Mega Store was moving to the second half of the former Harris Scarfe store at Stockland Rockhampton.

A spokesperson for the Cotton On Group has confirmed the lease at the current site near H&M has expired and this has prompted the move.

The new store is of “similar size” and is “in a better location”.

It would contain all of the brands of the current store offers including Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Cotton On Body and Rubi.

The new store is due to open at the end of November.

Questions of employment were not answered and it is understood no new jobs would be created as the current staff would transfer over.

Harris Scarfe Rockhampton on their last days of trade on February 1.
Harris Scarfe Rockhampton on their last days of trade on February 1.

The former Harris Scarfe store has been split in two, with Rebel Sport holding one half after it opened in June.

It has been rumoured youth female fashion store, Supre, would be returning to Stockland.

The brand, also owned by the Cotton On Group, closed at the Rockhampton Shopping Centre in early 2017.

Cotton On Group did not respond to enquires about Supre.

Harris Scarfe opened in Rockhampton in April 2017 and closed in February 2020 after the company went into administration.

The Rockhampton store was one of 21 to close.

