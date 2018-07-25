Future of western rail questioned after Govt 'freight fail'

UNCERTAINTY surrounding the future of Western Queensland freight delivery has prompted the member for Gregory to accuse the state government of a "rail freight fail”.

Aurizon currently holds the Queensland Government Regional Freight Transport Service Contract for rail delivery in Central and Western Queensland and plans to discontinue the service from January 2019.

Concerned about what would happen after Aurizon discontinued their transport role, Gregory MP Lachlan Millar has demanded to know what the Queensland government's "Plan B” was and accused the Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey of dodging answering on how Western Queenslanders would receive their basic freight services.

Mr Bailey has maintained that his government was committed to maintaining their western services, one way or another.

Mr Millar said following on from the recent ACCC decision blocking Aurizon's sale of their intermodal freight service to a consortium of Pacific National/Linfox and the Minister's complete inaction on the matter, Western Queenslanders would quite likely be left with no rail freight services and face major uncertainty in January 2019.

"I have asked the Minister what will happen to Western Queenslander's once Aurizon stops the regional freight transport service. And each time, his answer has been 'Trust us,'” Mr Millar said.

"The Minister states that "Regional freight services will continue to be subsidised in Queensland.” and that "In the event that a service provider cannot deliver contracted services, the Department of Transport and Main Roads will implement contingencies with alternative providers to ensure continuity of services.

"As the Minister would know, when the previous Labor Government sold QR to Aurizon there was a genuine need to ensure that the rail freight services continued as they are vital to the western communities within my electorate.”

He said freight delivery in some of these towns just is not viable without government subsidies, the entire point and purpose of the RFTSC - but asked how do you subsidise a service that may not be there.

"What I want to know, as does every Western Queenslander, is what Minister Bailey's Plan B is for Regional Freight - what alternative rail freight providers are there?” Mr Millar said.

"The Minister likes to say that the Department has contingencies - well what are they? Does the Minister have some hidden trains somewhere we don't know about?

"I fear that we are going to get to January 1 and the Rail Fail will hit home in Western Queensland, with no fresh food or goods being able to be shipped to towns like Alpha, Jericho, Barcaldine and Longreach.”

Mr Bailey told Mr Miller to "stop scaremongering his constituents and trying to score cheap political points”.

"He knows as well as anyone else that this is a matter for the ACCC and the operators in question,” Mr Bailey said.

"The State Government has no jurisdiction in relation to this dispute.

"However, the Palaszczuk Government understands the concern this is creating for people in West and North West Queensland, and we are committed to keeping freight going while this process unfolds.”

He said his government had been clear in their guarantee to towns like Longreach, Alpha and Jericho that they will not be left without subsidised freight services under the Regional Freight Transport Services Contract (RFTSC) from 1 January.

"We also understand the ACCC has applied for an injunction ensuring Aurizon continues operating the intermodal business, including services subsidised under the RFTSC,” Mr Bailey said.

"This means these services will continue to operate while the court process is ongoing regardless. As this matter is before the Federal Courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”