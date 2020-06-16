Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luce Douady was a future Olympic star.
Luce Douady was a future Olympic star.
Sport

Future Olympic star falls to her death

by Jai Bednall
16th Jun 2020 7:09 AM

Luce Douady was exploring a new section of cliffs near Grenoble in southeastern France with friends when she slipped from a difficult path and fell to her death on Monday. She was 16.

The talented climber, who won the junior world championship in bouldering last year, was seen as a future star of a sport set to be introduced at the Tokyo Olympics.

She was described as "brilliant in competition" by the French Mountain Climbing Federation, which expressed "the immense sadness of the climbing community".

"This terrible news has hit her training comrades, coaches and her club hard. But today, the entire federation is in mourning," the FFME added.

 

 

Douady's climbing club paid tribute on its Facebook page to a "young woman full of energy, passions and talents".

The exact circumstances of her death have not been reported.

Bouldering is a discipline of rock climbing where the athlete doesn't use any safety equipment like ropes or harnesses because it's performed on small rock formations or artificial walls.

Originally published as Future Olympic star falls to her death

More Stories

Show More
cliff fall climbing editors picks france future olympic star
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This Yeppoon apprentice was named CQ’s hottest tradie

        premium_icon This Yeppoon apprentice was named CQ’s hottest tradie

        Offbeat After some fierce competition, a young apprentice from Yeppoon managed to come away with the title of CQ’s Hottest Tradie

        Regional print product to feature CQ’s best stories

        premium_icon Regional print product to feature CQ’s best stories

        News The Morning Bulletin is teaming up with The Courier Mail to provide our readers...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on what’s been making news over the last 24 hours.

        • 16th Jun 2020 6:22 AM
        REVEALED: Dozens of new blocks of land to hit the market

        premium_icon REVEALED: Dozens of new blocks of land to hit the market

        Property A developer has snapped up a huge parcel of land in one of Rocky’s most popular...