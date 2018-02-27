Future prime minister wins the battle for Rocky seat

FUTURE PM; Francis Michael Forde held the seat of Rockhampton for the Labor Party from 1917 to 1922 before entering Federal politics.

FUTURE PM; Francis Michael Forde held the seat of Rockhampton for the Labor Party from 1917 to 1922 before entering Federal politics.

THIS is the latest instalment in our 1918 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1918 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

Before entering federal politics, a young Francis Michael Forde held the seat of Rockhampton from 1917 to 1922.

THE polling in the election of a member for Rockhampton was carried out under extremely orderly conditions. Though the followers of the Labor Party were very confident that there was little prospect of the Nationalists winning, or even reducing the last Labor majority, the organisation for the election was as thorough as if the combined efforts of Laborites were required to retain the seat.

So confident were the Labor organisers of a big victory that they had no hesitation in giving the assurance that Mr. F. M. Forde, who was elected at the by-election in May last by a majority of 657, would be well over 1000 in the lead.

With a soldier candidate in Mr. J.G. Egerton, the Nationalist, while not sure of snatching the seat, expected their candidate to poll well.

The Nationalists wore rosettes of red, white and blue as their colours and the Laborites sported red ribbon.

The Returning Officer was Mr. T.K. Harvey, whose methods and manner of conducting the poll made everything easy for those associated with him and resulted in the figures being available before seven o'clock in the evening.

Mr. Forde was elected by a majority of 1471, the largest majority ever given to a candidate for the constituency. He secured 2698 votes and Mr. Egerton 1227, exclusive, course, of the absent and postal votes.

Twenty-three votes were declared informal, eleven being at the polling booth at the Archer Park Drill Hall.

Mr. Forde addressed a large crowd in front of the office of the "Daily Record” on Saturday night.

He was accorded a rapturous reception from Labor supporters, who repeatedly cheered him.

"It is hardly necessary for me to say that I am delighted with the result of the election so far as we know it,” Mr. Forde said amidst cheering. "Personally, I feel highly honoured by the result of the election - (loud applause) - when I remember that Mr. Adamson, when he first stood for Rockhampton, was returned by a majority of fifteen, on the second occasion by 311, and on the third occasion by 1232. On the first occasion you did me the honour of electing me by the handsome majority of 657 - (applause) - and on the second you have elected me by the very substantial majority of 1471. (Cheering.)”

"I recognise that the great policy put forward by the Queensland Labor party appealed to you and that you have shown your resentment of the misrepresentations, abuse, and slander of the Nationalist party. (Cheers)

"It shows that the bold statesmanlike policy expounded by Mr. Ryan in his policy speech appealed to the people of Rockhampton and that you thought it was your duty to return me - with the very handsome majority of nearly 1500 votes. (Cheers.)” ...

"I am delighted to see my friend Mr. Hartley - (cheers) - the winner of the Fitzroy electorate by a substantial majority. Again, I am delighted to find Mr. Larcombe - (cheers) - the member for Keppel, leading by a good majority. (Cheers.) And again I am pleased to see my colleague Mr. Peterson - (cheers) - away ahead of his opponent, Mr. Hill.”

"You realised that three years were not enough for the Labor Government to put into effect some of its great measures, some of the bold policy expounded by Mr. Ryan at Barcaldine in 1915. You will realise that the proposal to establish iron and steel works in Queensland and the proposal to establish a coastal line of steamers were measures for the benefit of the people of Queensland.”

"Then again, the humanitarian policy of the Government appealed to you; the generous treatment meted out to the poor widows and orphans and to miners suffering from miner's phthisis.”

"I intend to work for Rockhampton and the Central district for the next three years as I have done in the last nine months, and I feel sure that, with such colleagues as Mr. Hartley, Mr. Larcombe, and Mr. Peterson, we will be able to do a great deal of good for Rockhampton and the Central district. (Cheering.)”

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for having done me the honour of electing me by such a handsome majority, and I assure you that your confidence in me will not be misplaced.” (Loud and prolonged cheering.)

Mr. Forde, as he left the "Record” Office, had the unique experience of being "chaired” downstairs by a number of the fair sex, who showered kisses on him.

Outside Mr. Forde was lifted shoulder high by supporters and carried along East Street. He again addressed them at the Post Office corner.

(J. Ryan, Morning Bulletin Office, Rockhampton.)