Future teacher’s gesture inspires Rocky region youngsters

Glenmore State School principal Marty Krehlik and student teacher Chelsea McLovin show off a new mural.

CQUNIVERSITY student-teacher Chelsea McLovin has left both a literal and endearing mark on Glenmore State School following the completion of her final placement.

The soon-to-be educator, who last week completed her stint at the primary institution, ensured she would long be remembered following the installation of three murals across the schoolyard.

Putting to use her creative talents and around 60 hours of work, the mother-of-eight even took time out of her own weekends to complete it.

“The purpose of the murals was to brighten the school up while incorporating and reinforcing the positive school attitude and school values,” Mrs McLovin said.

The works, she said, also symbolised both hard work and dedication – something of which the Rockhampton woman knows all too well.

Mrs McLovin first started her full-time education studies in 2016, however was dipped to a part-time workload following the birth of her two daughters born just 11 months apart.

The IVF process in which her daughters were conceived delayed her degree by 12 months.

“In the beginning of 2020 I returned to full-time study and have completed my final two placements and will soon begin my internship in October.”

However, Mrs McLovin said finding a balance between her blended family and study life centred around compromise and time management.

“My husband currently is at home as the full-time carer of his special needs son; he is the heartbeat of our home and keeps the home fires burning.”

She said despite the obvious challenges, the family had always managed to support her tertiary studies.

“This gives me the freedom and opportunity to finish my degree and to complete one of my life goals to become a full-time teacher.”

School principal Marty Krehlik commended Mrs McLovin’s efforts, saying a remarkable job was done in transforming the school with vibrant colours and designs.

“She has incorporated key aspects including our school logo, vision and values, as well as our sport houses into the three pieces created to resonate with our community,” he said.

“We are forever grateful to Chelsea who is not only a great teacher in the making, but a very talented artist.”

Mrs McLovin was recently invited to join the Golden Key International Honour Society in recognition of her high academic achievements.

She will graduate from CQUniversity later this year.