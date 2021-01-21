Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

US Inauguration: Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem
Music

Gaga explains bizarre inauguration outfit

by Nick Bond
21st Jan 2021 8:13 AM

Lady Gaga was the standout star among the performances at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, delivering a stirring rendition of the US national anthem.

And Gaga also stole the show with her typically OTT fashion - a Star Wars-meets-Hunger Games ensemble teaming a giant voluminous red skirt with French braids and an oversized gold brooch.

The brooch was a dove holding an olive branch, symbolising peace, as Gaga herself explained:


… But more than a few fans felt it reminded them of the 'Mockingjay' symbol from the popular Hunger Games franchise:

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump was "particularly upset" that stars like Gaga and J Lo had been booked to perform or attend at Biden's inauguration.

Trump and Gaga have a chequered history, with the President launching a bizarre public feud against the popular singer during the final stages of last year's election campaign, publicly badmouthing her at rallies after she threw her support behind Joe Biden.

 

Originally published as Gaga explains bizarre inauguration outfit

More Stories

entertainment inauguration joe biden lady gaga music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s hand crushed by forklift in North Rockhampton

        Premium Content Man’s hand crushed by forklift in North Rockhampton

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just before 7am

        • 21st Jan 2021 7:00 AM
        Mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in online debates

        Premium Content Mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in online debates

        Council News Rockhampton’s mayoral by-election candidates to battle for your vote in online...

        Rocky mayoral candidates on youth

        Premium Content Rocky mayoral candidates on youth

        Council News We asked your by-election candidates about young people.

        LETTERS: Push for more women in public office

        Premium Content LETTERS: Push for more women in public office

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.