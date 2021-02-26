Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Gaga’s dog walker shot and pets stolen

by Lee Brown
26th Feb 2021 5:25 AM

 

Lady Gaga's dog walker was reportedly shot in the chest four times in Los Angeles Wednesday night by gunmen who stole two of the superstar's beloved bulldogs - with the distraught star offering a $500,000 reward.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed close to his home in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga's dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10pm, according to TMZ.

He was rushed to a local hospital while Koji and Gustavo were stolen, a source close to Gaga confirmed to the New York Post.

RELATED: Gaga's Hunger Games-style look at Biden's inauguration

Video at the scene showed a man on the ground still clinging to one dog, which the Daily Mail said was Miss Asia. The victim appeared to be alert and talking to officers, KABC said.

Gaga - who is in Italy - is so distraught she is offering $500,000 to get her dogs back, with no questions asked, sources told The Post.

 

 

Mr Fischer "is thankfully recovering well," the source said.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that it was not clear if the thieves knew the dogs belonged to Gaga, saying French Bulldogs are often targeted because they are in high demand.

RELATED: Perez Hilton details beef with Gaga

Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the recovery of her dogs after they were stolen in LA. Picture: @ladygaga/Instagram
Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the recovery of her dogs after they were stolen in LA. Picture: @ladygaga/Instagram

 

The LAPD confirmed the shooting but said it was too early to know "if it was a robbery" or if anything else was taken. A spokesman said the victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The suspects took off in a white vehicle and are still on the loose, the spokesman said.

Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is published here with permission.

 

 

Originally published as Gaga's dog walker shot and pets stolen

More Stories

Show More
crime dogs dog walkers editors picks lady gaga shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate change is not a religion

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate change is not a religion

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events

        International student surrenders passport after DV charges

        Premium Content International student surrenders passport after DV charges

        Crime An international university student has had to hand in his passport as part of bail...

        Free swim lessons after month of drowning incidents

        Premium Content Free swim lessons after month of drowning incidents

        Health Six people drowned or nearly drowned in the area covered by Rockhampton, Gladstone...

        Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

        Premium Content Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

        News The plants were all about 12cm tall and the owner was fully co-operative with...