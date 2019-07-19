Menu
IMPORTANT CAUSE: Brad, Bill and Cameron Korte pictured at the resort which will soon host a children's gala ball.
Gala ball to raise funds for children's hospital equipment

Sean Fox
by
19th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
KORTE'S Resort and Triple M want to change the lives of young people in our region who are doing it tough in hospital with your help.

Next Saturday, the popular resort will host the inaugural Give Me 5 for Kids gala ball to raise funds for the children's charity.

Brad Korte from the resort said they felt it was important for the funds to stay in the local community.

"Every dollar raised stays in our community going to the children's ward at the Rockhampton and Gladstone Hospitals,” he said.

"The money is used to purchase the much needed equipment the hospital requires and uses every day within the children's ward.”

The equipment purchased will give families the boost in hope they need that their children are receiving the best possible care in our region.

"Public funding from our government only goes so far, without these much needed funds the local hospitals would not be able to give the level of support that they currently do,” he said.

If you wish to attend the Gala Ball event, call Korte's on 49 363 153.

Otherwise, please donate to the Give Me 5 for Kids charity by visiting their website.

