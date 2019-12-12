Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW HEIGHT: Vicki Standen and Tash Price, Senior Constable Joe Ramsay and Black Dog Ball's Tracey Watt with one of the three cheques presented to CQ charities.
NEW HEIGHT: Vicki Standen and Tash Price, Senior Constable Joe Ramsay and Black Dog Ball's Tracey Watt with one of the three cheques presented to CQ charities.
News

Gala event reaches new height in seventh year

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
12th Dec 2019 8:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Central Queensland charities are $20,000 better off thanks to the 2019 Black Dog Ball, which is held in support of mental health.

Carinity Wahroonga, Project Booyah and Access Recreation are the three services who received the funds.

This year’s ball raised $5,000 more than 2018’s $55,000 total and broke the record- making the most money in the CQ event’s seven-year history.

Project Booyah, a program teaching at risk youth respect and responsibility, will use the funds to launch its new in school program and continue its existing service.

The new program is designed for 20 young people to spend time with police and volunteer social workers for one hour a week. They work toward giving youth life skills and employability through mentoring, leadership, adventure-based learning.

Carinity Wahroonga will use the funding to provide counselling and therapy sessions to children and young people. The funds will provide support for 160 youths through Carinity.

Access Recreation will develop a trial program, One Door, to engage people with a psychosocial disability in need of support.

The program will provide opportunities to engage in mental health specific and culturally appropriate supports, centre based activities, youth services and assistance transitioning to the NDIS.

black dog ball carinity cq project booyah
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Honoured and humbled’: Doctor receives prestigious award

        premium_icon ‘Honoured and humbled’: Doctor receives prestigious award

        Health A Rockhampton clinical teacher has won the 2019 John Pearn Medallion.

        CCTV: Footage shows armed robbery at North Rocky store

        premium_icon CCTV: Footage shows armed robbery at North Rocky store

        News Police are seeking assistance from the public.

        CQ ‘pirate’ stuck abroad set to return home

        premium_icon CQ ‘pirate’ stuck abroad set to return home

        News Tens of thousands of dollars later a man who faced amputation is expected to fly...

        Coast business reveals major 2020 expansion plan

        premium_icon Coast business reveals major 2020 expansion plan

        Business Major projects across the region boosting local business