Gala event reaches new height in seventh year

NEW HEIGHT: Vicki Standen and Tash Price, Senior Constable Joe Ramsay and Black Dog Ball's Tracey Watt with one of the three cheques presented to CQ charities.

THREE Central Queensland charities are $20,000 better off thanks to the 2019 Black Dog Ball, which is held in support of mental health.

Carinity Wahroonga, Project Booyah and Access Recreation are the three services who received the funds.

This year’s ball raised $5,000 more than 2018’s $55,000 total and broke the record- making the most money in the CQ event’s seven-year history.

Project Booyah, a program teaching at risk youth respect and responsibility, will use the funds to launch its new in school program and continue its existing service.

The new program is designed for 20 young people to spend time with police and volunteer social workers for one hour a week. They work toward giving youth life skills and employability through mentoring, leadership, adventure-based learning.

Carinity Wahroonga will use the funding to provide counselling and therapy sessions to children and young people. The funds will provide support for 160 youths through Carinity.

Access Recreation will develop a trial program, One Door, to engage people with a psychosocial disability in need of support.

The program will provide opportunities to engage in mental health specific and culturally appropriate supports, centre based activities, youth services and assistance transitioning to the NDIS.