Galilee rail plan is fair dinkum, Bob Katter says

Bob Katter and the Katter's Australia Party candidate for the Whitsunday's Ciaron Paterson. Picture: Tony Martin

A TAXPAYER-FUNDED rail line in the Galilee Basin will double Australia's coal production, Kennedy MP Bob Katter says.

The maverick MP outlined further details of the proposed $1.5 billion project during a stop in Mackay today, flanked by Katter's Australia Party candidate for Whitsunday, Ciaron Paterson.

The party has targeted Whitsunday as a key seat in gaining the balance of power at the October state election.

"The Galilee rail line will be built so that all of the Galilee can use it," Mr Katter said.

"It will be a tremendous benefit for 21 stakeholders - six of them are Australian stakeholders."

The party has pledged to fund the rail baseline if KAP secures the balance of power in the state poll.

Mr Katter said each mine would then build a link onto it.

"The rail line will pay for itself. In four years, it will be paid off," he said.

"It will be owned by the people of North Queensland and it can't be sold.

"You can double your coal production when you build that rail line."

Mr Paterson has vowed to fast-track work to fix the flood-prone Goorganga Plains between Proserpine and Proserpine Airport.

"It has been flooded every year for a week and a half, blocking off the main highway to Proserpine and Airlie Beach," he said.

"The plans are there but there are no start dates."