31°
Sport

DOPING BUST: Gallen banned from playing league for 2 years

Pam McKay
| 24th Mar 2017 11:33 AM
Peter Gallen playing for the Capras in early 2016.
Peter Gallen playing for the Capras in early 2016. Chris Ison ROK280216ccapras9

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former CQ Capras player Peter Gallen has been banned from rugby league for two years for an anti-doping breach.

ASADA today confirmed Gallen, the younger brother of Cronulla captain Paul Gallen, had returned positive tests for 1,3-Dimethylpentylamine (methylhexaneamine) and 1,3-Dimethylbutylamine which are specified stimulants banned under Category s6b of World Anti-Doping Code Prohibited List 2016.

A press release issued by the Capras revealed that Gallen first alerted the club to a potential drug charge after ASADA notified him of his initial test coming back positive. ASADA was asked by Gallen to carry out a B test and, as a result, the initial test could not be made public.

In the interim, Capras management and Gallen agreed that it would be best for him to be released from the club and he was discharged after Round 20 of the 2016 season.

It is understood the ban dates back to June 5.

"Gallen was offered any welfare he may have required by the club and the Capras did their utmost to support him through this difficult period," the press release said.

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor said: "While we were disappointed by news of this breach, it is an isolated incident and with support from the QRL, we will continue to deliver the most up-to-date education for our players."

Gladstone-based Gallen, 26, joined the Capras in 2014.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anti-doping peter gallen rockhampton leagues club capras

Explained: What Cyclone Debbie means for CQ

Explained: What Cyclone Debbie means for CQ

Meteorologist says more heavy rain, isolated flooding expected for Capricornia

Supre reveals super exciting Stockland Rockhampton plans

Supre is set to open a new store at Stockland Rockhampton by June.

Retail giant's new store will be a dream come true for Rocky teens

EXCLUSIVE: Plans for $5M retail development revealed

COMMUNITY HUB: Artist impressions of proposed new Norman Gardens development 'Roxi's Marketplace' on Moores Creek Rd.

The development will provide more than 100 jobs to locals

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Local Partners

Strelow's message to Chappell bros: 'Come get the facts'

The Chappell brothers last week co-signed a letter opposing the Charmichael mine project

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Volunteers sought for Days for Girls organisation

HANDS ON: Days for Girls needs more volunteers to help in Rockhampton.

Do you have what it takes to help?

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Local cancer survivor the face of Rocky Relay for Life

FIGHTER: Lyndel Onions is the face of Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017 after surviving breast cancer.

Six years ago, she was told she had just 18 months to live

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

AFTER her X-Factor disaster and chart struggles Iggy Azalea is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce, bounce, bounce

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Look who's going to host Eurovision

Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

SBS reveals its replacements for Sam Pang and Julia Zemiro.

'Get your leg lizard out': Kyle's bizarre tip to Hughesy

Dave Hughes is on at the Byron Bay Community Centre tonight.

Kyle offered Hughesy some advice to pump up the value of his photos.

Wally Lewis may be in trouble after distasteful joke

Erin Molan reacts to Wally Lewis's distasteful joke.

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis may yet find himself in hot water

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Film execs bank on nostalgia

BIG BUCKS: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

BULLETIN movie reviewer Matthew Pearce looks at the nostalgia trend.

Convenient Location with an 809m2 approx. Allotment

68 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 1 $220,000

Positioned within close proximity to schools, shops, hospitals and the golf course is where you will find this great starter home. With polished floors throughout...

Lot 43 Foxglove Avenue, Forest Park

15 (Lot 43) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 43, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Innovative Design Away From The Suburbs

138 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 3 2 2 $449,000

This Olive Estate home built on two levels displays unique features and is set on 7,515 m (1 Acres Plus) with space between you and your neighbours. As soon as...

Lot 37 Snow Gum Street, Forest Park

8 (Lot 37) Snow Gum Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $168,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 37, a well-proportioned 710m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

A Triumph of Design on the Range

16 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $489,000

If you're looking for that unique home that has style and character, then this is for you! Situated in a quiet street, in an elevated position in the prestige...

Privately located Motivated Sellers!!

40 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Nestled in a quite area of Kawana this spacious and low maintenance family home stretches out over a 690m2 allotment in close proximity to CQU and Heights College.

Big block. Big views. Little price!

31 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of ... $159,000

Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of designer homes, this hillside block is not simply a place to build that dream home...

Do You Want a Home on Acreage with a Huge Shed?

49 Anderson Road, Alton Downs 4702

House 4 2 6 $695,000

This large lowset brick family home is only 4 years old with 4 large bedrooms, a media room and rumpus room plus a massive shed on 10ha (24 acres) fenced and...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $495,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

The shape of things to come

Proposed Maroochydore CBD.

Sunshine Coast's image to be transformed by wave of young residents

Two tenancies on two titles

Warana warehouse investment for sale at auction

Jobs growth will drive market out of doldrums

STATE OF PLAY: REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the December quarter dropped 5.9% from the previous quarter to $273,000.

Rockhampton property market going 'up and down in one spot'

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!