DOPING BUST: Gallen banned from playing league for 2 years

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former CQ Capras player Peter Gallen has been banned from rugby league for two years for an anti-doping breach.

ASADA today confirmed Gallen, the younger brother of Cronulla captain Paul Gallen, had returned positive tests for 1,3-Dimethylpentylamine (methylhexaneamine) and 1,3-Dimethylbutylamine which are specified stimulants banned under Category s6b of World Anti-Doping Code Prohibited List 2016.

A press release issued by the Capras revealed that Gallen first alerted the club to a potential drug charge after ASADA notified him of his initial test coming back positive. ASADA was asked by Gallen to carry out a B test and, as a result, the initial test could not be made public.

In the interim, Capras management and Gallen agreed that it would be best for him to be released from the club and he was discharged after Round 20 of the 2016 season.

It is understood the ban dates back to June 5.

"Gallen was offered any welfare he may have required by the club and the Capras did their utmost to support him through this difficult period," the press release said.

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor said: "While we were disappointed by news of this breach, it is an isolated incident and with support from the QRL, we will continue to deliver the most up-to-date education for our players."

Gladstone-based Gallen, 26, joined the Capras in 2014.