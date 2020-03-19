Menu
Prep 2020: Frenchville State School Prep G.
Prep 2020: Frenchville State School Prep G.

News

GALLERY: 100+ class photos of CQ's 2020 Prep students

Allan Reinikka
by
19th Mar 2020
THERE'S something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year.

They are faces filled with hope, optimism and a sense of adventure, knowing they are at a place where they will make friends and learn about the world around them.

My First Year, a special commemorative lift out of The Morning Bulletin has become an institution in the Central Queensland region. 

The keepsake edition of our paper is our biggest seller of the year - for good reason. Parents see their little ones in their flagship local paper, mostly for the first time.

This year, for the first time, we are offering our digital subscribers an advance view of what will be published on March 25.

Check out the gallery of more than 100 photos of CQ Prep students below and try to find your little one. 

For the physical version of the feature, don't forget to buy a copy of The Morning Bulletin on March 25. 

