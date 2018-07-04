Menu
ON COURSE: Tony Patterson of Farm and Garden watches his drive down the fairway at yesterday's Sponsors Day at the Rockhampton Golf Club. The 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am starts today.
GALLERY: 132 players tee off in Sponsors Day

Pam McKay
4th Jul 2018 5:00 PM
A 132-strong field teed off in today's Sponsors Day, the precursor to the 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am.

They played a four-ball ambrose at the Rockhampton Golf Course, which will be the venue for the four-day pro-am which starts at 7am tomorrow.

Fifty professionals, including three-time Australian PGA Championship winner Peter Senior, will vie for a share of the $55,000 prize purse.

Matthew Millar, a three-time runner-up in the event, will look to go one better this year, and past winners Matthew Ballard (2010) and Victorian professional Peter Wilson (2012) both return hoping to claim this year's trophy.

The professionals will be joined on course by about 110 amateurs.

