GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

Almost 150 players are taking part in the 2021 Rockhampton Open Age tennis tournament this weekend. Photo: Pam McKay.

Olivia Tjandramulia is serving up a first for the Rockhampton Open Age tennis tournament.

The Rockhampton 23-year-old is believed to be the first player with a world ranking to contest the event.

She is among almost 150 players taking to the courts of the Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre this weekend.

Tennis Rockhampton centre manager Glenn Vickery said it was a fantastic turnout, and it was great to have Tjandramulia taking part.

“It’s a great coup for us to have someone of that calibre playing here,” Vickery said.

“As far as I’m aware it’s a first.

“There are players (from this tournament) who have gone on to get world rankings, but I don’t think we’ve ever had a player with a current world ranking play here.

“Olivia is currently ranked 467 in the world and 43 in Australia.”

Vickery said there had been some strong performances early from local players, including his son Lachlan who is the seventh seed in the open men.

“Lachlan won through the first round love and love,” he said.

“Javier Martinez won his against another local in a tough two-setter.

“Lleyton Parle now plays Lachlan in the second round so we’ll get a local into the third round, which is great.”

Play started at 8am Saturday and continues through to Sunday afternoon.

