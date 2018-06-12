GALLERY: 152 motocross riders rev into Rocky race day
MOTOCROSS: Blackwater's Levi Rogers shone on the Six Mile Raceway, scoring a clean sweep in the junior lites at Rockhampton Motocross Club's race day on Sunday.
The talented youngster was among a 152-strong field, many of whom were using the event as a warm-up for the Queensland titles to be staged on the same track on July 7 and 8.
RADMX race secretary Debbie Dark said the race day capped a busy weekend, with 98 riders at the practice day on Saturday.
"It was a very successful race day, and we had some top riders from across the state,” she said.
"The competition was pretty intense and by all reports everyone loved the track.”
Sunshine Coast rider Jet Alsop, who was sixth in the world championships last year, took the honours in the 85cc nine to under-12 years class.
"Visiting rider Justin Harte made it a clean sweep in the senior lites, as did Ryan Eden from Mackay in the senior unlimited,” Dark said.
"Levi Rogers was a standout in the junior lites and the West brothers from Dingo also rode really well, with Jason finishing with a first and a second and Brad coming second in the 85cc 12 to under-16 years class.”
Dark said "everything was on track” for the Queensland titles, which are set to attract more than 300 riders.
The club last held the event in 2015, drawing praise for successfully staging it just eight weeks after Cyclone Marcia devastated its headquarters.
Dark said the Rockhampton club's hard-working committee and dedicated volunteers were working to ensure this edition was as good.
RESULTS
- Demos 50s 7-U9 years: Rhett Beezley 1, Xavier Brady 2, Archer Chamberlain 2
- Auto 50s 7-U9 years: Cooper Downing 1, Bodie Court 2, Jaxon Downing 3
- 65cc 7-U10 years: Luke Constantine 1, Cooper Downing 2, Eamon Roberts 3
- 65cc 10-U12 years: Jason West 1, Caleb Hansen 2, Deegan Rose 3
- 85cc 9-U12 years: Jet Alsop 1, Jason West 2, Luke Constantine 3
- 85cc 12-U16 years: Jackson Camilleri 1, Brad West 2, Max Barrass 3
- Junior lites: Levi Rogers 1, Max Barrass 2, Cody O'Loan 3
- Clubman lites: Akia Smith 1, Lucas Brassington 2, Jaydon Purdy 3
- Clubman unlimited: Matthew Spence 1, Jeremy Pickering 2, Glenn Nicholson 3
- Senior lites: Justin Harte 1, Ryan Eden 2, Jacob Shields 3
- Senior unlimited: Ryan Eden 1, Mitchell Dark 2, Paul King-Gee 3
- Veterans: Stephen Neilsen 1, Craig Cruickshank 2, Joel Rayner 3
- Ladies: Kirra-Lee Baxter 1, Pippa Wilkings 2, Emily Bailey 3