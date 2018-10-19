Gallery: 2018 Barra Bounty 'bigger and better' than ever

Clint Fannin with the biggest barra caught in the Rocky Barra Bounty; 1.24m.

CRAIG Griffiths has proven his fishing prowess with his fifth team section win in six years at the 20th anniversary Gracemere Hotel Rocky Barra Bounty event.

Teaming up with Steve Pill, the Rockhampton man formed the champion team, Barra Jacks/Edge Rods.

The pair tagged and released 26 barramundi back into the Fitzroy river over the two and half day event this week.

Mr Griffiths himself pulled in 14, crowning him as the individual champion.

The team has been high a performer in the competition in previous years, winning the team section in five of the past six years.

The Bounty went off without a snag, with 506 barramundi reeled in from the Fitzroy River.

In addition to the impressive barra haul, was 96 King Threadfin and 72 other species, including 24 Blue Threadfin.

"This was a little above the forecast range of 370-470 Barramundi but it is pleasing to see the result was on the high side indicating the stocks are in good shape,” event committee member Bill Sawynok said.

The tag and release event drew in fishermen from across the country, who were all keen to make the most of the growing number of fish found in the Fitzroy's net-free zones.

In team Zerek, Clint Fannin was a second-time fisher in the Fitzroy representing Bounty sponsor, Wilson Tackle, from Brisbane.

Teaming up with Aaron Gibbs, he pulled in the largest barramundi of the competition -1.24m.

He went on to win the category for the biggest and three biggest barramundi.

"My company has been sending representatives up for 10 years. We sponsor a lot of Australian competitions,” Mr Fannin said.

"We see barramundi as a pinnacle of an estuary fish as a predator. We rate them highly and sponsor barra competitions from the Northern Territory all the way down Queensland.

"With netting gone, the fishing in the Fitzroy has sky-rocketed and gives people the chance to catch a barra.”

Mr Fannin said pulling in the prize-winning barra was a fisherman's dream.

"It was the fish of a lifetime in the eyes of many anglers, especially in salt water,” he said.

"You get a lot of big barra in fresh water but you don't tend to get as much in salt water.

"When I got it in the net, it was a sense of excitement. We tagged it and got the details and a photo as quick as we could, so we could get it back in the water.

"That's what it's all about; releasing those type of fish, particularly the big breeding females, so we continue on the breed and create more stock.”

Mr Fannin said the quality of fish has improved in Rocky, with the fish getting bigger as the years go on.

"You can't go anywhere else,” he said.

"It's going to boom. It's getting bigger and better.

"I'm back in Brisbane and I'm already thinking that it's only an eight-hour drive and I'll turn around and be back again for a weekend.

"I've never fished in a competition like that. It was very professionally run and the people who run it invest so much time and effort.”

Tracy Chelepy won the women's fishing division in the 2018 Barra Bounty. Contributed

Other winners included Tracy Chelepy who was named the Best Female Fisher with a haul of six barramundi and Nathan Hooton who pulled in the largest threadfin, at 1.23m.

The event's huge haul equated to around 2.3 tonnes of fish being caught and released back into the Fitzroy to maintain healthy fish stocks.

The tagging of the river's fish is designed to provide information for the monitoring of fish stocks through the Crystal Bowl into the future.

The presentation dinner was held at the Gracemere Hotel with around $50,000 in cash and prizes handed out to winners and competitors.

The total results can be found on the Barra Bounty scoreboard at https://tournaments.trackmy.fish/scoreboard.rbb.