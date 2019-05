L-R Kate Mauger, Rebecca Murray and Lyn Murray at the Paradise Lagoons Ladies Luncheon.

HUNDREDS of Central Queensland women gathered at Paradise Lagoons for the 2019 Ladies Luncheon on Saturday.

Donning their best denim, the ladies were treated to a two course sit-down lunch and complementary wine and bubbles.

Life coach and former Chief of Staff for Oprah Winfrey, Libby Moore was in Rockhampton to speak at the event, one of two speaking events while she is in Australia.

