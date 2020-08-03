GALLERY: 40 netballers compete for state Capricorn team

FORTY athletes competed for their place in the 2021 Capricorn Claws under 17s state netball team at the weekend.

The trials were held on Saturday and Sunday and were open to all players across the Capricorn Netball region, though only 10 girls will be named for the team next Thursday.

U16 Claws head coach Shari Hancox said people travelled from across Central Queensland to be tested at the Rockhampton Grammar School event.

“Our selectors have come from Brisbane for this event and participants come from throughout the region,” she said.

“We’ve got players from Barcaldine here.”

Ms Hancox said 40 participants was “a good number” considering many sports resumed play only recently.

She said the players were “exceptional”, but needed more warming up than usual because of the lack of in-game practice so far.

“I could see that we have had a decline in numbers trialling this year,” Ms Hancox said.

“Whether that’s COVID-related or not, I’m not sure; however, I think that the quality is definitely high and I don’t think we will miss out at all.

“We did notice in the trials they were a bit rusty, so you can definitely tell the players haven’t had as much match play as they would normally have by this time of the year.”

Twelve trials in total will be held throughout the state by Netball Queensland, with each participant vying for selection to regional teams that will compete in the State Championships next month.