GALLERY: 50+ action shots from Regional Rugby Championships

Downlands College and Rockhampton Grammar faced off in the grand final of the Regional Rugby Championships. Photo: Pam McKay.

Downlands College First XV took the honours at the Regional Rugby Championships in Rockhampton.

Dynamic outside backs Jarvis Budby and Albert Dynevor starred in the team’s 38-12 grand final win over Rockhampton Grammar on Sunday.

Downlands’ solid defence and blistering attack had them out to a 31-nil lead at half-time.

Grammar looked set for a second-half resurgence, running in two quick tries, but an intercept try to Downlands sealed the result.

Six teams – two from Downlands, and one each from Grammar, St Brendan’s College, Marist College Emerald and Ignatius Park College – contested the fourth annual championships.

It was a weekend to remember for Fraser Leslie, who captained the champion Downlands outfit and was named Player of the Carnival.

Downlands College First XV celebrate their grand final win at the weekend’s Regional Rugby Championships. Photo: Pam McKay

He said it was great to get the win, which gave Downlands back-to-back titles.

“Our game plan was to hit it hard in the middle then spread it out wide and it worked perfectly,” he said.

“This is pretty important to us and the school, it sets the platform for the rest of the year.”

Grammar co-captain Carter Wight agreed, saying the championships provided the ideal preparation for next month’s Ballymore Cup.

Six teams contested the Regional Rugby Championships at the weekend. Photo: Pam McKay

He said while it was a gutsy performance from Grammar, Downlands were formidable in the final.

“It was pretty tough in these conditions; it was really hot,” he said.

“A couple of the boys pulled up a bit sore from yesterday’s games and we didn’t start the game how we usually would want to.

“They stunned us a bit at the start by putting a couple of quick tries on us.

“They’ve got that much pace in the backs and their defence was up in our face the whole time.”

Individual awards

Player of the Carnival

Fraser Leslie (Downlands First XV)

Players Player for each team

Rockhampton Grammar: Spencer Smallacombe

Downlands First XV: Albert Dynevor

Ignatius Park: Euan Cram

Downlands Red: Rhys Chadburn

St Brendan’s College: Blake Anders

Marist College: Diesel Brunker