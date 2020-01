Sammy Bennetts sent in this photo of Summer-Lilly, who started Year 5 at Parkhurst State School today, Aubree-Jane, who started PREP, and Lila-Grace, who started Year 3. Summer-Lilly was excited to see her friends, Aubree-Jane was excited to use all her mermaid school items, and Lila-Grace was excited to have the same teacher again.

Sammy Bennetts sent in this photo of Summer-Lilly, who started Year 5 at Parkhurst State School today, Aubree-Jane, who started PREP, and Lila-Grace, who started Year 3. Summer-Lilly was excited to see her friends, Aubree-Jane was excited to use all her mermaid school items, and Lila-Grace was excited to have the same teacher again.

HUNDREDS of kids from across Central Queensland were overwhelmed with excitement as they went back to school today.

Morning Bulletin readers sent through photos of their kids ready for their big day.

Check out the adorable photos in our gallery below.