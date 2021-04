Sporting events at Emerald on April 24 and 25.

It was a busy weekend full of sporting events at Emerald on April 24 and 25.

From BMX, timed rodeo events, karting and rugby union, there were plenty of sports for all ages to watch or participate in.

The Anzac Day men and women’s rugby league games were well attended, with players and guests stopping to remember the fallen servicemen and women.

