GALLERY: A prestige home that has something for everyone

A SENSE of grandeur envelops you immediately when you walk through the foyer of this luxury home at 40 Lexington Drv, Lammermoor where no expense has been spared.

Approximately 550m2 spread over two levels, this home has been designed with family living in mind.

On entry, new arrivals are greeted by the feature stairwell to the upper level which opens to the very expansive open-plan family and dining area.

The first-class kitchen includes a large butler's pantry with sink, 900mm gas cook-top and electric oven.

Ample bench and cupboard space includes soft-touch drawers which will delight the chef of the home.

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The view from the main balcony is sensational. Ray White

Russell Breach, agent with Ray White, said the home is second to none.

"It is a very special home, a premium home," he said.

"It's definitely a lifestyle home. It's a very big home with luxurious fit-out, including smart lights, massive butler's pantry and an intercom system.

"It has beautiful panoramic views from both levels of the home, with a very private yard."

Other impressive features on this level include:

* High vaulted ceilings

* Office space

* TV/media room

* The first of two master bedrooms with en-suite and walk-in robe

*Fourth toilet/powder room

* A front balcony generous in size with panoramic sea and island views

The lower level is just as impressive with three bedrooms and includes a second master bedroom with large open en-suite with twin vanities and showers, large walk-in robe and access to a covered front patio with stunning sea views.

This level also includes the main bathroom, a second TV/media room as well as office space. The ceilings are three metres high throughout.

The access to the in-ground pool and covered patio with built-in BBQ is through the day room which has waterproof rubber flooring - another impressive feature of this prestige home.

Two-car secure accommodation with good storage areas is complimented by the excellent side access to the six-metre square Colorbond shed.

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The modern kitchen/dining/living area has a beautiful view of the coast and Keppel Islands. Ray White

Mr Breach said the home appealed to a wide market and has received a lot of interest from buyers, both local and from outside the area looking for a holiday home or to relocate.

Other features include:

* Crimsafe screening throughout

* Full air conditioning

* Termite protection

* Irrigation

* Plantation shutters

* Solar grid

* Intercom system

* Caesarstone benchtops

* Wet areas tiled floor to ceiling

Located in the beach side suburb of Lammermoor, minutes from the coastal centre of Yeppoon on the beautiful Capricorn Coast, this home will impress the most astute of buyers.

"It's in close proximity to schools, shops and the beach is a short walk away," Mr Breach said.

"It's a really nice walk to the beach."

Inspection of this prestige home is a must.