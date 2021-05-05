Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One Nation Leader Pauline Hansen, Rocky's Torin O'Brien and Senator Malcolm Roberts
One Nation Leader Pauline Hansen, Rocky's Torin O'Brien and Senator Malcolm Roberts
Boxing

Gallery: Action from inside Fred Brophy boxing tent

Vanessa Jarrett
5th May 2021 4:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The sound of Fred Brophy banging the drum roared across the grounds at the Rocky Sports Club as a huge crowd turned out to watch the first night of the Fred Brophy Boxing Troupe at Beef Australia.

Fred called up members from the crowd to have a go in the ring with hopeful boxers coming from all over.

Inside the tent, the boxers took to the ring for various rounds as the crowd, which included One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, went wild in the electric atmosphere.

The boxing tent is back on Wednesday night for one more show from 6.30pm at the Rocky Sports Club.

beef australian 2021 fred brophy boxing troupe one nation leader one nation pauline hanson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hazard reduction for Byfield and surrounds

        Premium Content Hazard reduction for Byfield and surrounds

        Rural Smoke may be seen in the Byfield, Lake Mary, Rossmoya, and neighbouring areas.

        Premier praises ‘record crowds’ of 50,000 at Beef 2021

        Premium Content Premier praises ‘record crowds’ of 50,000 at Beef 2021

        Rural Ministers focused on the economic benefits of the cattle industry and the...

        Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

        Premium Content Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

        Crime A young man who took matters into his own hands after a car was borrowed and not...

        Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone

        Premium Content Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone

        News Photos and video: See students dance along to Farmer George at Beef Australia.