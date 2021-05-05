Gallery: Action from inside Fred Brophy boxing tent

The sound of Fred Brophy banging the drum roared across the grounds at the Rocky Sports Club as a huge crowd turned out to watch the first night of the Fred Brophy Boxing Troupe at Beef Australia.

Fred called up members from the crowd to have a go in the ring with hopeful boxers coming from all over.

Inside the tent, the boxers took to the ring for various rounds as the crowd, which included One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, went wild in the electric atmosphere.

The boxing tent is back on Wednesday night for one more show from 6.30pm at the Rocky Sports Club.