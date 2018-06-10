GALLERY: All the action from the Yeppoon Show

L-R Sophie Tennyson and Kel Sweeney at the Yeppoon Show.

L-R Sophie Tennyson and Kel Sweeney at the Yeppoon Show. Liam Fahey

THE YEPPOON show kicked off yesterday with people flocking to the event to enjoy all that was on offer.

The event in its 64th year gave patrons a variety of activites to choose from, including fashion parades to rides to horse and cattle competions.

The first day finised with a bang, with fire works filling the sky last night.

The gates are open again today at the Yeppoon Showgrounds with rides, retail stalls, displays of local arts, crafts and produce on offer.