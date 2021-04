Senior students from The Rockhampton Grammar School stepped out in style recently for their school formal.

The class of 2021 celebrated the event at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Friday, March 19.

It was the first school formal to be held in the Rockhampton region so far this year.

Guests watched the cars and students arrive in the undercover area of the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, before moving inside for the dinner and dance.