Frosty morning in the Mackay region. Craig Martin of Torquay Victoria, camped overnight at Crediton Hall. Temp down to -3 overnight

Frosty morning in the Mackay region. Craig Martin of Torquay Victoria, camped overnight at Crediton Hall. Temp down to -3 overnight Stuart Quinn

LAYERS of frost and sheets of ice spread across the Eungella region and parts of the Pioneer Valley this morning as a cold blast impacted the district.

Residents of Eungella woke up to freezing conditions, with minimums of -6 degrees recorded.

Daily Mercury photographer Stuart Quinn made the trip up to Eungella early this morning to capture the amazing sights. He even caught up with a camper who braved the cold in a tent overnight.